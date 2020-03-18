Home

C. Lorraine Ridgway


1930 - 2020
C. Lorraine Ridgway Obituary
C. Lorraine Ridgway, 90, of Philipsburg died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter Sharon Ridgway Gates in Philipsburg.

Born Feb. 11, 1930 in RD Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Elizabeth (Arnold) Flick.

She's survived by one daughter, Sharon Ridgway Gates of Philipsburg RD and one son, William M. Ridgway and his wife, Carol of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. John Dill officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery in Philipsburg.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
