Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
C. Louise Veihdeffer


1933 - 2019
C. Louise Veihdeffer Obituary
C. Louise Veihdeffer, 86, of Hyde died Oct. 1, 2019 at Ridgeview Elder Care. She was born April 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine (Sheesley) Gearhart.

She's survived by her three children, Rick Veihdeffer and his wife, Susan of Curwensville, Vicki Stephens and her husband, Bud of Hyde and Nick Veihdeffer and his wife, Jamie of Hyde.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Dr. Duane White officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of services Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
