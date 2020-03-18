Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Candace C. Brosnan


1947 - 2020
Candace C. Brosnan Obituary
Candace C. Brosnan, 72, of DuBois, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Pittsburgh.

Born Candace Haydon Cozine on June 11, 1947, in Ridgewood, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Cozine.

She met the love of her life, Michael S. Brosnan, at a wedding in 1969, they were married a year later, and he survives along with her daughter, Kelly Brosnan Stringer and her husband, Craig of DuBois.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Candy's life will be announced for early summer.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
