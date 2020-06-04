Carl A Valenza, 95, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment with military honors will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.