Carl Andrew Graham of Lawrence Park, Clearfield, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
A Woodland native, he was born Feb. 8, 1972 in Clearfield, the son of the late George Edwin and Phoebe Marie (Rowles) Graham.
He's survived by three children, Caleb Andrew Graham of Philipsburg and Christian Scott Graham and Caitlynn Marie Graham, both of Clearfield.
Honoring Mr. Graham's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date in February of 2020. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
