Carl LeRoy Heaton, 76, of Curwensville died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence
Born Nov. 16, 1943 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Oscar and June (White) Heaton.
On July 1, 1967 in Curwensville, he wed the former Thelma Seaburn, who survives along with two sons, Carl Heaton and his wife, Theresa and Scott Heaton and his wife, Lacie, both of Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastors Matt Brown and Robert Achey co-officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Members of the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. will conduct Fireman's Memorial Services at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020