Carmella D. 'Nellie' Lemmo, 94, of Clearfield died Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



She was born Oct. 5, 1924 in Clearfield County, a daughter of the late James and Isabella (Miragliotta) Galio.



Mrs. Lemmo was employed at the Sylvania Plant, Hyde, during World War II. She also volunteered at the Fourth Ward Elementary School and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting.



She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.



She's survived by three sons, James A. Lemmo and his companion, Michelle Lezzer of West Decatur, Randall L. Lemmo and his wife, Susan of Clearfield and Dennis J. Lemmo and his wife, Mary of Zelienople; six grandchildren, Andy Lemmo and his wife, Jessica, Kimberly Cowder, Michael Lemmo and his companion, Kate Scott, Jane Lemmo and her fiancé, James Nusser, Maria Lemmo, and Natalie Lemmo; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Lemmo, Caleb Lemmo, Jayden Cowder, Bryson Cowder and Avery Lemmo; two sisters, Mary Markievich and Rose Osti; and a brother, Joseph Galio.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Lemmo, on Aug. 19, 2015.



She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Antoinette McCracken, Angeline Daub and Natala Galio and four brothers, Jerome, Sandy, Tony and Dominic Galio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Father Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, and again from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Friday.



A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Catholic School, 230 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Catholic School, 230 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.