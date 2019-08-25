Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kephart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Diane Kephart


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Carol Diane Kephart Obituary
Carol Diane Kephart, 79, of (New Castle) Osceola Mills died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.

Born May 23, 1940 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Florence (Kizer) Winters.

She is survived by one daughter, Beth Muir of Frackville, Pa., and one son, Brent W. Kephart and his wife, Tina of Bellefonte.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Ashland Wesleyan Church in (Ashland) Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Howard Cilento, the Rev. Joe Rohrbacker and the Rev. Arlene Rohrbacker co-officiating.

Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery in Houtzdale.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.