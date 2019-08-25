|
Carol Diane Kephart, 79, of (New Castle) Osceola Mills died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home.
Born May 23, 1940 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Florence (Kizer) Winters.
She is survived by one daughter, Beth Muir of Frackville, Pa., and one son, Brent W. Kephart and his wife, Tina of Bellefonte.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Ashland Wesleyan Church in (Ashland) Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Howard Cilento, the Rev. Joe Rohrbacker and the Rev. Arlene Rohrbacker co-officiating.
Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery in Houtzdale.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2019