Carol Frederick Frye, 74, of DuBois died Sunday, June, 9, 2019 at her home.
Born Nov. 5, 1944 in Kittanning, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George E. and Hesta C. (Leopold) Frederick Sr.
She's survived by one son, Mark Frye and his wife, Jamie of DuBois and two daughters, Sherri Singer of Lake Wales, Fla., and Kelli Clayton of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Lance Tucker and Neil Shindledecker officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from June 10 to June 13, 2019
