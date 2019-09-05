Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Miller


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Carol J. Miller Obituary
Carol J. Miller, 82, of Curwensville and formerly of Brimfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 28, 1937 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Garnet (Hinton) Snider.

She's survived by five children, Donald B. Miller II and his wife, Debbie of Beach, Nd., Richard A. Miller and his wife, Annette of Columbia, S.C., Linda C. Hankins of Rootstown, Ohio, Kenneth L.E. Miller of Brimfield, Ohio and Donna J. Miller Bettis of Andrews, N.C.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service at 12 p.m. Saturday at the First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield with Pastor Dan Alexoff officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.