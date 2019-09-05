|
Carol J. Miller, 82, of Curwensville and formerly of Brimfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 28, 1937 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Garnet (Hinton) Snider.
She's survived by five children, Donald B. Miller II and his wife, Debbie of Beach, Nd., Richard A. Miller and his wife, Annette of Columbia, S.C., Linda C. Hankins of Rootstown, Ohio, Kenneth L.E. Miller of Brimfield, Ohio and Donna J. Miller Bettis of Andrews, N.C.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service at 12 p.m. Saturday at the First Freedom Baptist Church in Brimfield with Pastor Dan Alexoff officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019