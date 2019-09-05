Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Okonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Okonski


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Carol J. Okonski Obituary
Carol J. Okonski, 76, of DuBois died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born March 13, 1943 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Helen (Benyon) Lane.

On Aug. 20, 1966, she married her husband of 54 years, Damian F. Okonski, who survives along with two daughters, Christine Smathers and her husband, Eric of Wisconsin and Catherine Skubisz and her husband, Joe of DuBois.

There will be no public visitation

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.