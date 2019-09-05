|
Carol J. Okonski, 76, of DuBois died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.
Born March 13, 1943 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Helen (Benyon) Lane.
On Aug. 20, 1966, she married her husband of 54 years, Damian F. Okonski, who survives along with two daughters, Christine Smathers and her husband, Eric of Wisconsin and Catherine Skubisz and her husband, Joe of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019