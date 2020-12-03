1/
Carole L. Davis
1938 - 2020
Carole L. Davis, 81, of (Ashland), Osceola Mills, PA died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home.

Born on December 7, 1938 in Clearfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Heitsenrather) Bloom.

She married Merrell E. Davis on February 28, 1958 in West Decatur, PA: he preceded her in death on September 13, 1996.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA with Reverends Joe and Arlene Rohrbacker and Reverend Ben Hardy officiating. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Brisbin, PA.

There will be no visitation.

Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
