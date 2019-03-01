|
Carole L. Dimmick, 71, of Clearfield died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Feb. 18, 1948 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Barbara (Wetzel) Long.
On Feb. 15, 1968, she married her husband of 50 years, Barry L. Dimmick Sr., who survives, along with one daughter, Amy J. Dimmick and one son, Barry L. Dimmick Jr. and his wife, Heather, both of Clearfield.
There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
