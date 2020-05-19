Carole L. Dotts, age 79 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



Born on September 28, 1940, in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late Harold "Tip" and Arlene (Wigglesworth) Chelgren.



Due to our current circumstances there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Grampian, PA.



