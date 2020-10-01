1/
Carolyn Y. Krouse
1957 - 2020
Carolyn Y. Krouse, 62, of Windy Hill Village, PSL Philipsburg, PA and formerly of Philipsburg, PA died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL Philipsburg, PA.

Born on December 20, 1957 in Philipsburg, PA she was the daughter of Carolyn N. (Ross) Krouse of West Dectur, PA and the late John H. Krouse.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
