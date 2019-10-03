Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Catharine B. Morris


1948 - 2019
Catharine B. Morris Obituary
Catharine B. Morris, 71, of Clearfield died at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Born Aug. 17, 1948 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Carl "Pete" Brown and Anna Jean (Broad) Brown.

She graduated from the Clearfield Area High School in the class in 1966. She then worked for Target Sportswear and Bayer Clothing Group for the next 43 years, and cherished the many friendships she formed along the way.

She's survived by her loving husband, Mike Morris; daughters, Christy Fulton and Kelley Jo Fulton, both of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Cassidy Jo Turner and Nicholas Karth; two brothers, Charles Broad and his wife, Regina of Albion, Pa., and Dennis Brown and his wife, Lynda of Clearfield; life-long friend, Kathy Jo Curry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, John P. Fulton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John F. White officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Bethel Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or online at: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=faq-how-to-donate-btn

To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
