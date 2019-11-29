|
Catherine E. "Cathy" Roberts, 63, of Philipsburg and formerly of Madera and Georgia, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 23, 1956 in Madera, a daughter of the late George B. Root Sr. and Alice F. (Stonebraker) Root.
She's survived by two daughters, Angelique S. Gardner and her husband, Ernest of Carlisle and Kimberly K. Bratton and her husband, Jason of Philipsburg.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
