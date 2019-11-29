Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine E. "Cathy" Roberts


1956 - 2019
Send Flowers
Catherine E. "Cathy" Roberts Obituary
Catherine E. "Cathy" Roberts, 63, of Philipsburg and formerly of Madera and Georgia, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 23, 1956 in Madera, a daughter of the late George B. Root Sr. and Alice F. (Stonebraker) Root.

She's survived by two daughters, Angelique S. Gardner and her husband, Ernest of Carlisle and Kimberly K. Bratton and her husband, Jason of Philipsburg.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -