Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Jordan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Catherine Jordan Obituary
Catherine Jordan, 89, of Ramey died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her daughter's home in Tyrone.

Born Aug. 5, 1929 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Polinsky) Miscavish.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Robert Jordan and Gregory Jordan, both of Ramey, and Tracey Miller of Tyrone.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Thursday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with Father Marc J. Solomon as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from June 3 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.