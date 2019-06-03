|
Catherine Jordan, 89, of Ramey died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her daughter's home in Tyrone.
Born Aug. 5, 1929 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Polinsky) Miscavish.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Robert Jordan and Gregory Jordan, both of Ramey, and Tracey Miller of Tyrone.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Thursday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with Father Marc J. Solomon as celebrant.
Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from June 3 to June 6, 2019
