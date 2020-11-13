Catherine M. Sokloski, age 77 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.



Born on January 22, 1943 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Laura (Caldwell) Skehan.



There will be no public visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery in Reynoldsville, PA.





