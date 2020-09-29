1/
Charles A. English
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles A. English, Jr., age 78 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg, PA

Born September 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles A., Sr. and Vivian (Rinehart) English.

On September 16, 1961 in Bigler, he wed Mary (Rothrock) English who survives at home.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be private.

He will be laid to rest in Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton.

