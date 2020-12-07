1/
Charles B. Mills Jr.
1925 - 2020
Charles B. Mills, Jr., 95, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Philipsburg, Centre County, PA.

He was born April 11, 1925 at home in West Decatur, Clearfield County, PA.

A viewing will be held for friends and family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., Philipsburg, PA on Saturda,y December 12, from 10 am to 2 pm.

A masonic memorial service will be held at 10am.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, all visitors will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Also due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private with Pastor Michael Knepp officiating.

Charles will be laid to rest with military honors accorded by the American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437 honor guard at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

A public celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled for April 11th, 2021.


Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
