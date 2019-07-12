Home

Charles Dean Sharpless


1929 - 2019
Charles Dean Sharpless Obituary
Charles Dean Sharpless, 90, of Philipsburg died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home.

Born Jan. 24, 1929 in Sandy Ridge, he was the son of the late Charles E. Sharpless and Elva W. (Gill) Sharpless.

He's survived by one daughter, Susan M. Saupp and her husband, James of Sandy Ridge and one son, Mark E. Sharpless of Morrisdale.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from July 12 to July 15, 2019
