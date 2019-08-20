|
Charles E. Kolcun, 78, of Lanse went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born June 21, 1941 in San Francisco, Calif., he was the son of the late John Kolcun Jr. and Wilma Gall Kolcun.
He wed Nancy Sue Alonzo Kolcun, who survives along with his children, Jacqueline Brock and her husband, Timothy, Dolores Blankenship and Lilia Siers.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019