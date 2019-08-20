Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kolcun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Kolcun


1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
Charles E. Kolcun Obituary
Charles E. Kolcun, 78, of Lanse went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born June 21, 1941 in San Francisco, Calif., he was the son of the late John Kolcun Jr. and Wilma Gall Kolcun.

He wed Nancy Sue Alonzo Kolcun, who survives along with his children, Jacqueline Brock and her husband, Timothy, Dolores Blankenship and Lilia Siers.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Messiah Baptist Church, Lanse, with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.