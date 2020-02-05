|
Charles E. Rothrock, 70, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at his home.
He was born Feb. 18, 1949 in Philipsburg, the son of the late Burton and Garnetta (Maines) Rothrock.
He's survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Rinehart) Rothrock of Clearfield, along with two children, Charles W. Rothrock and his husband, Shawn Alder of Leesburg, Fla., and Sarah A. Marshall and her husband, Calvin of Clearfield.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Monday.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2020