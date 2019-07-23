Home

Charles F. Mignot


1957 - 2019
Charles F. Mignot Obituary
Charles F. Mignot, 62, of Johnsonburg and formerly of Philipsburg, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.

Born Jan. 25, 1957 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Howard and Hazel (Johnson) Mignot.

He's survived by two daughters, Katelyn Mignot and her companion, Steven Rebar of Osceola Mills and Jessica L. Mignot and her fiancé, Devan Renaud of Frenchville and one son, Grant M. Mignot of Osceola Mills.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Father William Walker officiating.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from July 23 to July 28, 2019
