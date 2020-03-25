|
Charles H. Mineweaser, 74, of Osceola Mills, PA died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA.
Born on May 9, 1945 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late Albert and Anna (Zankle) Mineweaser. He married Bernadine V. (Humenay) Mineweaser on April 26, 1969 in Grassflat, PA: she survives at home.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the families convenience, followed by a memorial mass for the public at a later date to be published.
There will be no visitation.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020