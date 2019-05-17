|
|
|
Charles J. Haversack Jr. 79, of Morrisdale died May 16, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 8, 1939 in Clearfield, the son of the late Charles J. Haversack Sr. and Lottie M. (Rader) Haversack.
He's survived by his five children, John Haversack of Bellefonte, Richard Haversack of Philipsburg, Steven Haversack of Albuquerque, N.M., Tiffany Haversack of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Brianna Haversack of Fort Pierce, Fla.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Monday until the hour of services.
Published in Gant Daily from May 17 to May 20, 2019
Read More