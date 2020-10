Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Shorty" John Burnett, age 20 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence.



Born October 10, 1999 in Clearfield, he was the son of Harold R. Burnett, Jr. and wife Dawn M. McGarry, Morrisdale.



Due to Charles request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

