Charles K. Iddings, Jr., age 69 of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.



Born on January 30, 1951 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Charles K. and Maxine (Harris) Iddings, Sr.



On July 6, 1985, he married Susan (Hickman) Iddings. She survives.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12 PM – 3 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required. Due to COVID restrictions, we ask that you keep your visit brief to allow as many people as possible to pay their respects.



A private family funeral service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store