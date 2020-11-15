1/
Charles K. Iddings Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles K. Iddings, Jr., age 69 of Reynoldsville, PA died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on January 30, 1951 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Charles K. and Maxine (Harris) Iddings, Sr.

On July 6, 1985, he married Susan (Hickman) Iddings. She survives.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 12 PM – 3 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required. Due to COVID restrictions, we ask that you keep your visit brief to allow as many people as possible to pay their respects.

A private family funeral service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved