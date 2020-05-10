Charles L. Hallman, age 61 of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.



Born, May 15, 1958 in Spangler, PA, he was the son of the late Orville and Annie May (Bishop) Hallman.



He wed Maida J. (Wood) Hallman who survives at home in Kylertown.



There will be no public visitation.



Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

