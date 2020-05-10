Charles L. Hallman
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Hallman, age 61 of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.

Born, May 15, 1958 in Spangler, PA, he was the son of the late Orville and Annie May (Bishop) Hallman.

He wed Maida J. (Wood) Hallman who survives at home in Kylertown.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved