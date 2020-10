Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles M. Hockenberry, 90, a resident of Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.



Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday at 11 AM. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store