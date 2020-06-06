Charles M. Welder, age 76 of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at U.P.M.C. Altoona.



Born June 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Clifford and Faye (Hartzfeld) Welder.



He wed Viola (Curry) Welder who survives in Clearfield.



Also surviving are his children, Michael Wayne Welder, Sr. and wife Tina, Philipsburg; Clair M. Welder, Jr. and wife Leila, Clearfield; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his siblings, Shirley Joyner and husband Jim, DuBois; Martin Welder and wife Ruth Ann, Grampian; and Mary Ellen Welder, Grampian.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Welder; Rosie Hulahan; brothers, Richard and Leroy Welder.



Clair was a member of the West Decatur Sportsman Club, West Decatur and he loved fishing.



There will be no public visitation.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, West Decatur Sportsman Club, c/o the building fund, PO Box 39, West Decatur, PA 16878.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

