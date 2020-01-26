|
|
|
Charles Neal Frank, 80, of Philipsburg died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his home. Born Sept. 12, 1939 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles W. Frank and Marjorie (Wilkinson) Frank.
He married Jean (Gilson) Frank on Oct. 2, 1965 in Sandy Ridge, and she survives along with one daughter, Cathy Frank of Mechanicsburg and one son, Charles Frank of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Byron Jones officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020