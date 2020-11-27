Charles T. Butler, Sr., 96, of Bellefonte and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.



Born September 1, 1924 in Philipsburg, he was one of 8 children to the late Pearl (Butler) Hoy.



Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Monday, November 30 from 11am until 1pm.



Pastor Jacob Denny, Charles's son-in-law, will officiate a private funeral service.



Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at the Philipsburg Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store