Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hefferan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Hefferan


1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Charles T. Hefferan Obituary
Charles T. Hefferan, 75, of Osceola Mills died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.

Born Nov. 26, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late James and Florence (Semonsky) Hefferan.

He married Madeline J. (Supko) Hefferan on Feb. 4, 1967 at the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, and she survives, along with two daughters, Deborah Palm and her husband, James of Tecumseh, Mich., and JoAnn Summerson and her husband, Andy of Osceola Mills, and two sons, Charles Hefferan and James Hefferan, both of Osceola Mills.

At his request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.