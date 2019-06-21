|
Charles T. Hefferan, 75, of Osceola Mills died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.
Born Nov. 26, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late James and Florence (Semonsky) Hefferan.
He married Madeline J. (Supko) Hefferan on Feb. 4, 1967 at the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Osceola Mills, and she survives, along with two daughters, Deborah Palm and her husband, James of Tecumseh, Mich., and JoAnn Summerson and her husband, Andy of Osceola Mills, and two sons, Charles Hefferan and James Hefferan, both of Osceola Mills.
At his request, there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 21 to June 23, 2019
