Cheryl Ann (Hunt) Mondock, 72, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., immediately following the visitation, Saturday at the church, with the Rev. James Hollister officiating. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
