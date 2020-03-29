|
|
|
Chester L. Johnson, age 86 of DuBois, PA died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on August 31, 1933, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Carl and Edna (Matson) Johnson.
On May 29, 1959 he married his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Lindahl) Johnson. She survives.
Due to the current situation, there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor John Miller and Pastor Amy Miller co-officiating.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020