Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Livestream on Baronick Funeral Home Facebook page
Chester L. Johnson


1933 - 2020
Chester L. Johnson Obituary
Chester L. Johnson, age 86 of DuBois, PA died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on August 31, 1933, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Carl and Edna (Matson) Johnson.

On May 29, 1959 he married his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Lindahl) Johnson. She survives.

Due to the current situation, there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor John Miller and Pastor Amy Miller co-officiating.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
