Chester Marlin Bailor, 94, of Curwensville passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence.



Born Jan. 8, 1925, he was the third son of William and Pearl (Shively) Bailor.



Chet graduated from the Curwensville High School in 1942, and in 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet.



When the war ended in 1945, he could have stayed as a supply officer, but he didn't want to do anything except fly. So, he returned home, helped with a bread route and received his flight instructor's ratings.



He flew at the DuBois Airport as an instructor for four years and as an unpaid reservist until recalled to the USAF during the Korean War in 1953.



He instructed with the Air Force in Piper Cubs and L-19s, teaching the Army to fly in San Marcos, Texas until 1956, at which point he served one year in Korea as an advisor to the flight school.



In 1957, he went back to Waco, Texas for navigational school relating to finding positions by the stars.



In 1958-59, Chet was stationed in El Paso, Texas at Biggs AFB for flying and training in B47s. From 1959-1964, he flew B52s in North Carolina, then in Loring AFB, M.E., and Plattsburgh, N.Y. until 1967.



He was a pilot and crew commander on the B52 bomber until he trained on the F4 Phantom jet. Then, he served in Thailand for one year flying 100 reconnaissance missions over North Vietnam and receiving the "Distinguished Flying Cross."



In 1968, he returned to flying the B52 (his favorite airplane) until he retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1970. Afterward, he moved back to Curwensville.



Following his retirement, he worked as a flying instructor in Tyrone and Clearfield and in Fort Worth, Texas on a professional instrument training program for foreign and domestic students.



He also taught flying and worked spotting swordfish for fishermen in Portland, Maine for a time until he finally retired in 2004.



In 1943, he wed the former Bettie Thomas, who preceded him in death in 1996.



Surviving are three children, Richard Bailor and his wife, Beverly and Peggy Miller and her husband, Bryan, both of Curwensville, and Patty Harnett and her husband, John of Cedar Creek, Texas as well as eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



His family would like to thank his VA Nurse Gwen and especially his hospice nurses, Ruby and Rachel.



Military honors will be accorded at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday when the procession will depart for the cemetery.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Oak Hill Cemetery Memorial Fund.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.