Chester Thompson Sr., 93, of Brisbin passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born July 25, 1926 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Carl and Annie (Sharpless) Thompson.
He was a member of the Brisbin Baptist Church.
Mr. Thompson was a proud U.S. Navy combat veteran who served in the South Pacific as a tail gunner during World War II.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wrestling and especially watching his grandchildren play sports.
Mr. Thompson was employed by Greenwich Collieries in Cookport until his retirement.
He first married Adolphine (Finney)Thompson, who preceded him in death June 6, 1996. He later married Delores (Hamaty) Thompson, who also preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2019.
Surviving are three sons, Chester (Eileen) Thompson Jr. of Brisbin, Frank (Cheryl) Thompson of Brisbin and Fred (Cindy) Thompson of Gearhartville and a daughter, Stephanie (Jon) Dale of Brisbin.
Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Cassandra (Drew) Kitko, Aaron (Bethany) Thompson, Lance (Ashlee) Thompson, Wendy (Nickolas) Maynard, Bethany (Eric) Yingling, Ashley Thompson and her fiancé, Nathan McClelland, Bridgett Harland, Mandy Stephens, Melanie (Todd) Stephens, Melissa Hunt, Laura Thompson and Nova and Jonathon Dale and 15 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving four step-children, David J (Dawn) Hamaty of Hummelstown, Nancy Hamaty of Falls Church, Va., Catherine Jean (Chris) McCrate of Mill Spring N.C., and Joanne Pentz of Rockton; six step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Thompson was the last of his generation, having been preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Adolphine and Delores; a grandson, Chester Thompson III; a brother, William; and two sisters, Mary and Nancy.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Brisbin Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Melhorn officiating.
Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin, with full military honors accorded by the combined Janesville Veterans of Foreign Wars and Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale,
Donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019