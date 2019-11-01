|
Christopher D. Downer, 53, of DuBois died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 8, 1966 in DuBois, he was the son of George and Carol (Dunlap) Downer of DuBois.
On Sept. 20, 1997, he married Anastasia M. (Suplizio) Downer, who survives along with his children, Blake Downer and his wife, Sarah of Ashburn, Va., and Antonia Downer and Peter Downer, both of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019