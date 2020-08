Cindy M. Francisko, age 64 of Pottersdale, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.



Born May 9, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Betty Lou (McGonigal) Heichel.



There will be no public visitation.



A Celebration of Life Service will be planned in the future.



She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.

