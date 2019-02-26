Resources More Obituaries for Clair Bush Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clair A. Bush

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Clair A. Bush, 77, of West Decatur died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.



Born May 15, 1941 in West Decatur, he was the son of the late Carl and Clara (Osewalt) Bush.



He married Donna J. (Yarger) Bush on Sept. 8, 1962, and she survives, along with one daughter, Barbara A. Billings and her husband, Nathan of Philipsburg.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Michael Knepp officiating.



Burial will be at the Sanborn Cemetery (Sanborn) Houtzdale.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services at the funeral home. Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019