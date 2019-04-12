|
|
|
Clair C. Williams, 94, of Clearfield died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Graystone Court Villas, Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert Goldenburg officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Military honors will be accorded at funeral home by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More