Services Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 113 N 3Rd St Clearfield , PA 16830 (814) 765-5731 Resources More Obituaries for Claude Bloom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claude R. Bloom

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Claude R. Bloom, 77, of Clearfield died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Curwensville.



He was born May 29, 1941 in Clearfield, a son of the late Frank R. Bloom and Anne (Smith) Thacik. Mr. Bloom had been raised by his mother, Anne and his step-father, George J. Thacik.



He was a 1959 graduate of the Curwensville High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He then returned to Clearfield and was employed at Kurtz Bros. for 47 years until his retirement in 2007.



Mr. Bloom was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge No. 540 and the Elk of the Year in 1982.



He was a member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 and the Cayman Landing Campers Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Clearfield County Historical Society.



Beyond what he's done in his life, it's more important to remember who he was. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a kind and generous man who was always thinking of others.



He was exceptionally thoughtful and loved to send flowers to others as a thank you or to let them know he was thinking of them. He had a fabulous sense of humor and loved planning and plotting jokes for his family. He especially enjoyed making his nephew, Bob the 'target' of many of his jokes.



He loved to camp and did so as often as he could. He enjoyed both the solitude and the socialization that camping offered and he passed this love of camping onto his children.



Mr. Bloom also had a love for antique cars. He was a true 'car guy' and could frequently be seen at local car shows. He enjoyed attending these shows with his daughter and son-in-law, talking about the cars and his memories of days gone by. He was a movie lover and an avid reader, with a special interest in Civil War history.



In more recent years as his illness progressed, he lived with his daughter, son-in-law and their family. He loved to experience the comings and goings of his three granddaughters and he could not have been prouder of them. Having three generations living together was a blessing to each of them.



During his battle with cancer, he showed us all what perseverance looks like. He fought over and over again without a complaint. He was the model of dignity and strength. He loved his family and friends dearly; he was also truly and deeply loved by them. He will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by two children, Rich Bloom and his wife, Barbara of Cresco and Jennifer Moore and her husband, Martin of Curwensville and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Anne, Tessa and Maizy.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia R. (Ross) Bloom, on Oct. 26, 2018 and to whom he was wed Sept. 23, 1961 at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church.



As per Mr. Bloom's request, there will be no public visitation or service.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County Historical Society, 104 E. Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the Curwensville Band, 650 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.



To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries