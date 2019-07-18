|
Cleo J. Fleck, 87, of Westminster Place South at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Sept. 14, 1931 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Hanna (Shimmel) Goss.
She's survived by a son, H. Drew Fleck and his wife, Kathy of Osceola Mills.
Honoring Cleo's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Michelle R. Bodle officiating.
Cleo will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from July 18 to July 21, 2019