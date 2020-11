Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifford E. Reed Jr., 64, of Woodland died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.



Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.





