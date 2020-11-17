1/1
Clyde John Greendoner
1931 - 2020
Clyde John Greendoner, 89, of Curwensville, passed away early Monday morning November 9, 2020 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.

Born January 10, 1931 in Ronovo, PA, he was the son of Anthony Joseph and Emily Alma (Summerson) Greendoner.

He was Catholic and a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville. He was also a member of the Curwensville L.O.O.M. #268, the Curwensville R. H. & L. Co., and the former Curwensville S.O.I.

He retired from the Curwensville plant of North American Refractories Co. (NARCO) in 1993 after 45 years of service. Prior to his time with NARCO he worked on several farms and at a restaurant in Lack Haven. He transferred to the Curwensville plant in 1958.

Clyde was a family man and valued spending time with his brothers working on one another's homes and relaxing. He enjoyed playing cards, board games and puzzles. He is fondly remembered for salvaging several old expressions: "Who told you topsy" (Those who knew him will understand) "Don't take any wooden nickels" and "See you soon . . . not if I see you first".

On October 27, 1962 he wed the former Wanda J. Lovette who preceded him in death on October 28, 1998. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister Anna Greendoner, brothers Kinley, Lee, Charles, Richard "Dick" and Tom Greendoner and 2 grandchildren Justin McGary and Jessica McGary Vaughn Wasilko. He was the last member of his generation.

Surviving are 2 daughters: Melinda Greendoner of Curwensville and Roberta "Bobbie Jo" McGary and husband Kirt of Olanta. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren Laura Myers and Paul McGary both of Curwensville and 4 great grandchildren Ethan Vaughn, Austin Vaughn, Sebastian Myers and Gracie Myers, a sister in-law Ruth Bottorf of Castanea and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with the Reverend Father L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery Curwensville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. 408-410 Filbert Street, Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

