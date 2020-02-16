Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie L. Pike


1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Connie L. Pike Obituary
Connie L. Pike, 88, formerly of Altoona, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the residence of her daughter, Elaine Grove in Chester Hill.

She was born July 23, 1931 in Altoona, a daughter of the late Maurice and Marie (Hafer) Smith.

She's survived by one daughter, Elaine M. Grove of Chester Hill and two sons, Chester C. Pike III of Altoona and Thomas D. Pike of Chester Hill.

A private funeral service was held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Donald Smith officiating.

Burial was at the Blair Memorial Park, Bellwood.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -