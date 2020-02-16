|
Connie L. Pike, 88, formerly of Altoona, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the residence of her daughter, Elaine Grove in Chester Hill.
She was born July 23, 1931 in Altoona, a daughter of the late Maurice and Marie (Hafer) Smith.
She's survived by one daughter, Elaine M. Grove of Chester Hill and two sons, Chester C. Pike III of Altoona and Thomas D. Pike of Chester Hill.
A private funeral service was held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Donald Smith officiating.
Burial was at the Blair Memorial Park, Bellwood.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020