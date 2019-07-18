Home

Conrad F. Friday Jr.


1941 - 2019
Conrad F. Friday Jr. Obituary
Conrad F. Friday Jr., 78, of Osceola Mills died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. Born May 15, 1941 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Conrad F. Friday Sr. and Helen L. (Kinch) Friday.

In addition to his wife, Bonnie A. (Baughman) Friday, he's survived by three daughters, Tina Ludwig and her husband, Michael of State College, Lori Schnarrs and her husband, Timothy of Osceola Mills and Cindy Knepp and her husband, Timothy of Houtzdale.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. D. Z. Lewis officiating.

Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21 and again from 10 a.m. Monday, July 22 until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from July 18 to July 22, 2019
