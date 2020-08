Or Copy this URL to Share

Constance L. 'Connie' Hummell, 59, of DuBois and most recently of Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, died there on Monday, August 3, 2020.



In honoring Connie's wishes, no services will be observed.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 or to Michael Maines, 3607 West Liberty Road, DuBois, PA 15801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store